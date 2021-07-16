Former SLMPD officer sentenced to probation for lying to a grand jury

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Police Officer Bailey Colletta was sentenced in connection to the 2017 beating of an undercover officer.

Colletta pleaded guilty to making false statements about the case in 2019. She was sentenced to three years probation. She’s the second of three officers to be sentenced.

The beating happened during protests following the acquittal of former Officer Jason Stockley, who was captured on dashcam video shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith.

Former Officer Randy Hays was sentenced Tuesday to four years and four months in prison. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to using excessive force against undercover Officer Luther Hall.

Former Officer Dustin Boone was found guilty in June. He was convicted of depriving Hall of his civil rights. Boone will be sentenced on September 15.