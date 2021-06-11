Former St. Ann detective found guilty of using excessive force in 2019

ST. ANN, Mo. – A former St. Ann police detective has been found guilty of using excessive force in an arrest from April 2019.
The incident happened after a high-speed chase came to an end and the former head of the St. Ann Police Detective Bureau Ellis Brown III repeatedly kicked a man who federal prosecutors said was surrendering. That man was lying facedown while another officer attempted to handcuff him.This can be seen on surveillance video shown during the trial.
The victim suffered four broken ribs and several broken bones in his face.
Brown has been released on bond until his sentencing hearing in September. He faces a maximum of ten years in prison.