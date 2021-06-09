Former St. Ann detective on trial, accused of unreasonable use of force in 2019

ST ANN, Mo. – The former head of the St. Ann Police Detective Bureau is now on trial. He is accused of repeatedly kicking a man during an arrest following a police chase in April 2019.

The Post-Dispatch reported that federal prosecutors played dashcam and surveillance videos during Tuesday’s hearing, which they argue, show former detective Ellis Brown III repeatedly kicking a man who they say was surrendering to police.

Brown faces a federal charge of deprivation of rights under color of law which is a civil rights violation and is accused of unreasonable use of force.

United States Attorney Jeff Jensen of the Eastern District of Missouri announced the victim “suffered bodily injury as a result of the incident” on April 9, 2019.

He was indicted on August 13, 2020 by a Federal Grand Jury. United States Magistrate Judge David D. Noce and was allowed to remain free on bond while surrendering all firearms. He will not be allowed to have a firearm for any reason while the case is ongoing.

Brown has a history of misconduct allegations. He is one of two officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell in St. Louis in 2014. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers in that incident.

A person found guilty of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law could receive up to ten years in prison, or a fine of $250,000, or both.