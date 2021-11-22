Former St. Ann officer sentenced to 6-years in prison after beating caught on video

CLAYTON, Mo. – A former St. Ann Police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for deprivation of civil rights. Ellis Brown, 32, of High Ridge, Missouri was found guilty of using unreasonable force during an encounter with the victim. A video captured the 2019 incident where Brown can be seen kicking the victim laying in a parking lot.

The beating followed a 20-minute police chase that reached speeds of over 115 mph. St. Louis police intervened to stop the assault. The victim suffered four broken ribs and several broken bones in his face.

Brown has a history of misconduct allegations. He is one of two officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell in St. Louis in 2014. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers in that incident.