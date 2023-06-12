ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis alderman was indicted last week on allegations of committing insurance fraud while in office.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Brandon Bosley, 35, was charged with three felony wire fraud charges on June 7.

The grand jury’s indictment was unsealed on Monday, June 12, when Bosley made his first appearance in federal court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors claim Bosley inflated the repair costs for a car he was driving. Bosley bought the car—a Prius—from a businessman who owned a convenience store in Bosley’s former ward. The businessman also owned a used car lot and car repair shop.

According to the indictment, Bosley paid $500 in cash for the Prius, which had a value of $10,000. However, Bosley did not register or have the car’s title put in his name. The title had a $3,000 listed purchase price.

On Sept. 16, 2021, the Prius was struck by another vehicle while it was parked outside Bosley’s office. When the other driver’s insurance company contacted the alderman about the damages, Bosley allegedly attempted to bribe the man who sold the car to him and asked him to prepare an inflated estimate of repair costs in order to have the car declared “totaled.”

Bosley also asked the businessman to prepare a legitimate repair estimate, just in case he wanted to buy the Prius back from the insurance company.

Ultimately, the insurance company paid Bosley $7,978.90 for the vehicle. Bosley asked the businessman to offer the insurance company $2,000 in order to buy the car back.

If convicted, Bosley faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of wire fraud.

You can read the indictment below in its entirety.

Brandon Bosley indictment by KevinSeanHeld on Scribd