ST. LOUIS – Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, along with former Aldermen John Collins-Muhammad, and Jeffrey Boyd, could all face significant time behind bars for their roles in the federal bribery case.

A sentencing memorandum from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the three violated the public trust, and they should be justly punished. The sentences will be handed down by Judge Stephen Clark at the Eagleton Courthouse.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also shared that according to sentencing guidelines, Reed and Collins-Muhammad should each face 37 to 46 months in prison for their roles in the pay-to-play schemes, while Boyd should face 30 to 37 months behind bars.

Reed, Collins-Muhammad and Boyd all resigned their positions on the board of aldermen and pleaded guilty to federal bribery-related charges in August. Boyd also pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in a separate case. The three pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors.

The sentencing memo from the U.S. Attorney’s Office explains, “this case presents a picture of greed, pure and simple. These defendants sold their elected offices in exchange for cash bribes, campaign donations, and other things of value with total disregard for the best interests of their constituents, the real victims in this case.”

It goes on to re ad, “our public officials should be held accountable for their criminal conduct by appropriate prison sentences; the victim citizens deserve it, and fairness and justice require it.”

The sentencing is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.