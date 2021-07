ST. LOUIS – Family and friends will start saying goodbye to Hazel Erby Thursday.

She was the first African-American woman on the St. Louis County Council.

The 75-year-old died of pancreatic cancer on July 2.

Visitation is from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Layne Renaissance Chapel on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings.

Her funeral is at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Hazelwood Baptist Church. Masks are mandatory.