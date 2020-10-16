Former St. Louis County director of diversity and inclusion sues St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former high-profile member of county executive Dr. Sam Page’s administration sued St. Louis County Friday saying Page illegally fired her.

Hazel Erby was Page’s former director of diversity and inclusion until she was fired on August 19.

Erby had already filed a discrimination complaint against Page’s administration but now she has taken a big step forward filing the lawsuit in St. Louis County. The suit was filed under the whistleblower law.

The former St. Louis County Councilwoman says Page got rid of her after she pointed out that some of the contractors for St. Louis County weren’t in compliance with laws to ensure minorities and women got a fair share of the business. She was then let go.

“She’s obviously disappointed and upset. Miss Erby spent a long career advocating and working for this community. She was the longest-serving County Councilmember when she took the role in Dr. Page’s Government. She was the first African American woman on the County Council and she took the job with the understanding that she would be able to enforce and ensure compliance with the minority and women-owned business enterprises program. And when she tried to do her job the County fired her,” “Erby’s lawyer Josh Pierson said.

Sam Page’s office said they cannot comment on pending litigation when FOX 2 asked for their comment on the matter.

It could be a while before the case is heard. Civil cases aren’t being heard currently due to the coronavirus.