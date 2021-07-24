Former St. Louis high school basketball star fatally shot

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a former star high school basketball player who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri was shot to death in north St. Louis County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cameron Biedscheid was shot Friday night on the block where he lived. Police did not indicate if they have any suspects in the shooting.

Biedscheid was a 2012 graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. He averaged 26.4 points in three seasons at the school. Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, redshirted for his sophomore season and then transferred to Missouri in 2013.

Tigers coach Kim Anderson dismissed Biedscheid from the team before the 2014-15 season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News