Former St. Louis high school basketball star fatally shot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a former star high school basketball player who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri was shot to death in north St. Louis County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cameron Biedscheid was shot Friday night on the block where he lived. Police did not indicate if they have any suspects in the shooting.

Biedscheid was a 2012 graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. He averaged 26.4 points in three seasons at the school. Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, redshirted for his sophomore season and then transferred to Missouri in 2013.

Tigers coach Kim Anderson dismissed Biedscheid from the team before the 2014-15 season.