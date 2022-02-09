Former St. Louis jail guard admits allowing inmate’s beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis jail guard has admitted that she allowed two detainees to assault another inmate in his cell.

Demeria Thomas pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of depriving the inmate of his civil rights while she worked at the St. Louis Justice Center.

Thomas admitted that in March she unlocked the inmate’s cell and allowed two men to punch and kick him. She also admitted she told other inmates to stay away.

During a virtual hearing, attorneys did not discuss a motive for the attack or why Thomas allowed it.

The attacked inmate’s jaw was broken but he did not receive medical attention for three days.