ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Lambert International Airport Police Chief Paul Mason has died.

He retired in 2014 after 26 years on the job – 17 as chief. The former military police officer also served as the personal security officer for the late St. Louis Rams owner, Georgia Frontiere.

Visitation for Chief Mason is next Thursday, and the funeral is next Friday. He’ll be buried with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Chief Paul Mason was 76 years old.