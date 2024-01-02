ST. LOUIS – Francis Slay, the former mayor of the City of St. Louis, has been appointed to Missouri’s State Highways and Transportation Commission.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Slay’s appointment Tuesday afternoon.

Slay previously served as Mayor of the City of St. Louis for 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the first mayor to be elected to a fourth four-year term in office.

The State Highways and Transportation Commission is a policy-making body that has authority over all Missouri transportation programs and facilities, including bridges, highways, public transportation, and more.

Slay currently serves as executive director for the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission. He is also a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Gov. Parson also appointed Dan Hegeman, a business manager in Saint Joseph, Missouri, to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.