Former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay puts south city home up for sale

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

Source: Zillow

ST. LOUIS – A former mayor of St. Louis is selling his south city home.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Mayor Francis Slay said he and his wife were looking to downsize now that their children have left the nest.

The couple put their 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home on the market. Located in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, the 2,600 square-foot residence features an open living and dining area, as well as a large kitchen with granite countertops and a double-wide fridge.

The Slays will move to The Hill neighborhood to be closer to in-laws.

Slay was mayor from 2001 to 2017, the city’s longest-serving mayor and the only person to be elected to the office four times. After leaving office, Slay went to work for a law firm in Downtown St. Louis.

You can see more pictures of the property by visiting the listing page on Zillow.com. To schedule a walk-through or tour of the home, interested buyers can contact Slay Realty, Inc. at 314-406-4481.