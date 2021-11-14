Former St. Louis officer acquitted of 2019 assault

ST. LOUIS - Saturday was opening day for Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Every year the Garden is transformed to bring holiday magic to live with over one million lights put on display for visitors to enjoy.

This is a ticketed event, and to help control the crowd, arrival times are assigned at the time of purchase.

Those who attend will feel the glow while enjoying bonfires, s’mores, festive drinks, food, and prime holiday photo opportunities! On certain nights, the little ones will even get a chance to meet and take a picture with Santa Clause. Make sure to check the calendar on the Missouri Botanical Garden website to see which days Santa will arrive.