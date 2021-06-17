Former St. Louis officer convicted on civil rights violation charge; jury undecided on second officer

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis police Officer Dustin Boone was found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of a colleague’s civil rights, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The jury was hung in the case of Christopher Myers, who was charged with destroying evidence to impede an investigation.

Boone and Myers were accused of beating Officer Luther Hall during protests in 2017. A jury was unable to decide on the charges when the case was originally tried in March 2021.

The re-trial of both officers lasted nine days.

St. Louis Police officer Steven Korte was also on trial in March, but the federal grand jury found him not guilty on all counts. Korte was charged with depriving Hall of his civil rights and allegedly lying to the FBI.

Detective Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. They were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hall said he encountered uniformed police at 14th and Olive streets. Prosecutors allege Boone, Myers, and Korte attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.

Hall was left with a pinkie-sized hole in his lip and required spinal fusion surgery in his neck.

Jurors considered a recording of Hall’s livestream feed of the beating, along with text messages from Boone and Myers, in which they indicated being part of the incident at 14th and Olive in Downtown St. Louis. There was no photo or video evidence showing which officers actually struck him.

Throughout the deliberations, jurors asked the judge various questions seeking clarification on each count before rendering their decision.

“As a police officer for the City of St. Louis, Dustin Boone violated the sacred trust placed in him to serve and protect members of the community,” said US Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “Our hope is this conviction serves as a deterrent to those who consider abusing their authority and a step toward restoring the community’s faith in the justice system and law enforcement.”