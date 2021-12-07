Former St. Louis officer made $50K for unworked security hours

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Police officer hired to work security on his off-duty hours lied on his timesheets and bilked his employer and city taxpayers of tens of thousands of dollars over a two-year period.

Officer Brad Stephens pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of mail fraud. He’ll be sentenced on March 11, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Stephens had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department since Oct. 2014. Beginning in 2015, he dedicated some of his off-duty time to working for City Wide Security, a private company that contracts with local businesses and organizations to provide security patrols in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Stephens filed false documentation regarding his hours worked. In 2018, Stephens falsely represented that he worked 93 days. In 2019, Stephens falsely claimed that he worked 76 days. All told, CWS received $50,000 from businesses and organizations in Tower Grove South for all the hours Stephens claimed to have worked.