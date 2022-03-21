ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Police officer was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for charging tens of thousands of dollars to his employer and taxpayers for unworked security hours.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Brad Stephens admitted in December 2021 to lying on his timesheets and pleaded guilty to three counts of mail fraud.

Stephens had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department since October 2014. Beginning in 2015, he dedicated some of his off-duty time to working for City Wide Security, a private company that contracts with local businesses and organizations to provide security patrols in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Stephens filed false documentation regarding his hours worked. In 2018, Stephens falsely represented that he worked 93 days. In 2019, Stephens falsely claimed that he worked 76 days. All told, CWS received $50,000 from businesses and organizations in Tower Grove South for all the hours Stephens claimed to have worked.