ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced to a year of probation Tuesday for his role in the attack of undercover detective Luther Hall during a 2017 protest.

Christoper Myers, 30, pleaded guilty to willfully depriving another of their civil rights by damaging Hall’s property while acting under color of law.

According to a plea agreement, Myers damaged Hall’s cellphone by throwing it. In doing so, prosecutors said Myers deprived Hall of rights and privileges protected by the Consitution.

Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had assigned Hall to the protest detail to keep “peace and order.” Hall and his partner were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hall said he encountered uniformed police at 14th and Olive streets. Prosecutors allege Boone and other officers attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.

Three other officers were previously sentenced in the case. Their names and sentences are listed below:

Dustin Boone – Found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law and sentenced to 12 months and a day.

– Found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law and sentenced to 12 months and a day. Bailey Colleta – Pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury and sentenced to probation.

– Pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury and sentenced to probation. Randy Hays – Pleaded guilty to his role in the matter and sentenced to a 52-month term of

imprisonment.

