Former St. Louis resident sentenced for child porn

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis resident who moved to Idaho will now have a new address at a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Mark Driscoll appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Wednesday to plead guilty to possession of the illicit material. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by a lifetime of probation.

According to the plea agreement, Driscoll was using a peer-to-peer program on March 4, 2017, to share at least one video containing child pornography. Driscoll didn’t know at the time that he was communicating with an undercover detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police obtained a warrant to search Driscoll’s residence. On June 22, 2017, investigators went to Driscoll’s home in Hayden, Idaho, and seized numerous electronic devices. Those devices contained over 1,400 images and more than 20 videos of minors engaging in lewd and lascivious acts, which Driscoll had downloaded from the internet.

A federal grand jury previously indicted Driscoll on March 3, 2021.