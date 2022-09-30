ST. LOUIS – The cleanup efforts are happening along Florida’s coastline as people assess the damage left behind.

“I went through Charlie, it scared me to death. And this one, I wasn’t there and I think that made it even worse because my kids were there and I’m here,” said Sherry Santon.

Santon said she was in St. Louis for her 50th high school reunion, but will deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian when she gets home to Cape Coral.

“The house’s shingles came off, our screened-in porch, all the screen is out. We have to get that repaired, and the water in the swimming pool is black,” Santon said.

Santon is stocking up on supplies before heading back on Sunday.

“We bought canned goods and stuff to take back with us because stores are closed,” she said. “You can’t get into the stores and I doubt if there’s going to be deliveries right off the bat.”

Millions of people are without power, cell reception is a challenge, and supply shortages are setting in.

“The grocery stores, they are getting blasted. People are coming in and they’re low on bottled water, milk, eggs, meat, you know those things are starting to get hard to find,” said Ben Bocklemann. “I think some of the gas stations are without gas right now.”

Bocklemann lives in Tampa, but he is originally from the St. Louis area. He said the damage that happened just a few miles south reminds him of the tornado aftermath.

“It’s pretty devastating, and to know that that could have been a lot closer to where we are, it kind of makes you feel lucky,” Bocklemann said.