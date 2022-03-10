Former St. Louis school principal facing federal charges in murder-for-hire plot

Jocelyn Peters was murdered on March 24, 2016, in her Central West End apartment.

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury has indicted a former St. Louis school principal and his friend for the 2016 murder of a pregnant teacher.

Jocelyn Peters was found shot to death inside her Central West End apartment on March 24, 2016. Peters, 30, was seven months pregnant at the time of her murder. She taught third grade at Horace Mann Elementary School in the Tower Grove neighborhood of south city.

Months later, Phillip Carter of Oklahoma was arrested in connection with the killing. St. Louis homicide detectives learned Carter had been a longtime friend of Cornelius Green, who was Peters’ boyfriend at the time.

The federal indictment alleges Green, who was already legally married, was cheating on his spouse with Peters and got her pregnant in 2015.

Cornelius Green, seen here in a 2016 mugshot, was charged with murder after allegedly paying a man to kill his pregnant girlfriend, a teacher at a different St. Louis school.

Green was the former principal at Carr Lane Visual & Performing Arts Middle School, near Downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Public Schools, Green had been employed by the district since 2002 where he worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and, eventually, principal.

Sometime in early 2016, prosecutors say Green hatched a plan to murder Jocelyn Peters and their unborn child. He reached out to his friend Cutler and offered to pay him to commit the deed.

On or about March 7, 2016, Green sent a UPS package to Cutler containing $2,500 as a retainer for the crime.

On March 21, Cutler traveled from Oklahoma to St. Louis to stay at Green’s residence. The following day, Green traveled from St. Louis to Chicago so he wouldn’t be in town when Peters was killed.

Prosecutors allege Cutler entered Peters’ apartment and shot her in bed before fleeing.

Green and Cutler are currently incarerated and awaiting trial. They were previously charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for the murders of Peters and her unborn child.