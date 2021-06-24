Former St. Peters gym employee gets 15 days in jail for secretly recording women

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A former gym employee who pled guilty to secretly photographing and recording of nude women between 2016 to 2018 while they were tanning has been sentenced by a local judge. Michael Koch, 29, will serve 15 days in jail and face five years of probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors did not recommend prison because the victims wanted the images removed from the internet and Koch complied. The judge tossed out the four year prison sentences on each of the four felony counts of invasion of privacy.

Michael Koch

Koch worked at Club Fitness from 2010 to 2017. St. Peters Police tell FOX 2 that the secret recordings began in May 2016 and continued until September 2018. At least 41 women had been photographed.

In September 2018 a woman had undressed in a private tanning booth and noticed a cellphone being held over the partition wall by an individual in a neighboring booth. The woman reacted and the person in the other booth pulled the phone down.

The woman complained to the staff, who then reviewed surveillance video. They identified Michael Koch as the person in the neighboring tanning booth when the woman noticed the cellphone.

The Department of Homeland Security discovered Koch submitted 175 images of women in a state of full or partial nudity on a Russian photo-sharing website. The Russians notified Homeland Security, who then tracked Koch down.

The account used to upload the photos was registered to an email address connected to Koch’s Facebook and Pinterest accounts. In addition, the photos were uploaded from an IP address at Koch’s residence.