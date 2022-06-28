ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced the former president of a local postal workers union for embezzling more than $80,000 in union funds.

Scott E. Rodgers, 51, was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of house arrest in the case. A U.S. District judge also ordered restitution.

Rodgers served as the president of the Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 union from 2016 to April 2020. During that time, investigators say Rodgers made four unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the union account and used the union debit card for personal purchases including meals, fuel, transportation, shopping and travel. He also falsely claimed and received “lost time” payments.

A federal prosecutor says Rodgers’ travel and casino trips occurred while he was receiving both his salary from the union and disability payments. Rodgers also made ATM withdrawals while confronting a former union treasurer about unauthorized ATM withdrawals.

Rodgers pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a labor union in January. The union’s former treasurer, Yvette Luster, was also convicted in the investigation. She was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for embezzling more than $184,000.