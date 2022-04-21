ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former teacher’s assistant was convicted Thursday for sexually assaulting a child at a Florissant elementary school back in 2015.

St. Louis County prosecutors said Deonte Taylor, 39, worked at Lusher Elementary School when he sodomized a then 7-year-old boy in his office and knowingly exposed the child to risk of HIV infection on November 13, 2015.

Nearly seven years after the assault, a jury convicted Taylor of four counts of sex crimes against a child.

Taylor is still charged with conspiring with his boyfriend at the time, Michael Johnson, to murder the boy, his mother, and his grandmother. Another man, who testified at the sex crimes trial, claimed Taylor and Johnson offered him $20,000 to commit the three murders.

“I commend this jury for believing this courageous victim and trusting the admittedly complex science of DNA analysis,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

“We will ask the court to sentence Deonte Taylor to the maximum number of years in prison for committing these unspeakably despicable acts against an innocent child who was placed in his care and then calling his victim a liar,” Bell continued.

Taylor’s sentencing is set for June 2.