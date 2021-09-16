Former Texas County sheriff and deputy found guilty of forgery charges; sentencing date set

WAYNESVILLE, Mo.- A Pulaski County Judge has found former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski guilty of forgery charges.

Sigman only had one count of forgery, and Tomaszewski had two counts of forgery. Tomaszewski faced other charges, but those were dropped.

Judge John Beger set a sentencing date for October 22.

Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized. Court records say she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

The two were arrested after they were indicted by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

As the trial began Monday, Sigman waived what was originally supposed to be a jury trial and is now a bench trial.

Tomaszewski is also being tried with Sigman, and she waived a jury trial.

The documents state that Sigman and Tomaszewski were involved in a romantic relationship since “very near the time she was initially hired at the Sheriff’s Office.”