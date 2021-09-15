Former Texas County sheriff’s trial continues through 2nd day

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday marked the second day of the trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski.

Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized to do so and that she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

More witnesses included those who worked with the pair or interacted with them due to crimes, testified in the trial on Tuesday.

As the trial began Monday, Sigman waived what was originally supposed to be a jury trial and is now a bench trial.

Tomaszewski is also being tried with Sigman, and she waived a jury trial. Members of a family took the stand Tuesday to allege Tomaszewski of acting as an actual officer and pointing a gun at them while executing a search warrant on the house of another family member.

These witnesses said Tomaszewski pointed the gun while demanding they stay behind a truck. The family members allege they were holding a small child during all of this.

The defense argued another officer pointed a gun at one of the family members before Tomaszewski did. He questioned why the family members were roaming from house to house while there was a police presence nearby.

Even so, family member Tina Neal said this shouldn’t have happened. The trial heads into the third day on Wednesday.

The trial is for charges that date back to 2018. The documents state that Sigman and Tomaszewski were involved in a romantic relationship since “very near the time she was initially hired at the Sheriff’s Office.

”The two were arrested after they were indicted by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both Sigman and Tomaszewski are facing the following charges: First-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree harassment, issue of official information by a public servant, false impersonation