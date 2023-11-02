ST. LOUIS — Former Woodson Terrace, Missouri police officer David W. Maas, 57, has pleaded guilty to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. This charge pertains to his admission of kicking a man who was on the ground and held at gunpoint by another officer. The incident took place on April 14, 2019, during a pursuit involving a car stolen in an armed robbery. The pursuit spanned several locations, ultimately ending on Oak Grove Avenue in Wellston.

While the suspect was on the ground, Maas kicked him in the forehead, causing swelling and pain. Maas faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. His sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2024.