Former Woodson Terrace police officer facing federal charges for unreasonable use of force

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a Bridgeton police officer Thursday for his role in the arrest and assault of a person.
Officer David Maas was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
The incident occurred on April 14, 2019.
According to the indictment, Maas, who was working for the Woodson Terrace Police Department at the time, deprived the victim of his rights through unreasonable use of force.
Maas kicked and struck the victim while the man was being compliant and not posing a threat.
The FBI was involved in the investigation.
If convicted, Maas faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.