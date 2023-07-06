ST. LOUIS – A former Lindenwood University and youth hockey coach is now facing federal child sex charges after having previously been charged in St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said James R. Lambert, 41, produced child pornography involving two juveniles, and possessed illicit material of several other unidentified juveniles.

Lambert was indicted June 28 on two counts of production of child porn, one count of receiving child porn, and one count of transporting minors across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity. He appeared in federal court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

At the time of the indictment, Lambert was already in custody on similar accusations. He’s facing charges of statutory sodomy and child molestation in St. Charles County Circuit Court, and statutory sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

According to the federal indictment, Lambert allegedly convinced two underage youths to perform sex acts on one another and then filmed it. The indictment also says Lambert brought a minor across state lines for sex, and that he received child porn online.

Local and federal prosecutors are asking anyone with information on other potential victims to contact the Lake St. Louis Police Department by calling 636-625-8018 or emailing policetips@lakesaintlouis.com.