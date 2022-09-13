ST. LOUIS – A former youth pastor who pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a minor is being sentenced in federal court Tuesday, September 13.

One of the two victims is from Hazelwood.

“It makes me personally sick to my stomach,” Hazelwood Police Det. Jason Perkins said. “Nude images of them both, back and forth. Him requesting those kinds of photographs.”

Det. Perkins was talking about 38-year-old Jessie Vargas of New York. Vargas is accused of assaulting a girl at her home in Hazelwood in 2011 when she was only 13.

The two had met at a church retreat in Michigan. The victim is now 24 and plans to speak out after Vargas is sentenced Tuesday afternoon.