Fort Leonard Wood service members create ‘Afghanistan Angels Memorial’

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – A group of 50 service members and their families at Fort Leanard Wood in Missouri paid tribute to the 13 service members who died in last week’s attack on the Kabul airport.

The attack happened on August 26 and the Fort Leanard Wood service members created the “Afghanistan Angels Memorial” on Tuesday, August 31. It included boots, flags, and photographs of the fallen. The families stood in the lawn in front of the Marine Corps Detachment headquarters building.

Below are the names of the US service members killed in the attack.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Navy Hospital Corpsman Max W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

There is a fundraiser for Schmitz’ family Saturday morning. He is from Wentzville, Missouri. People can make a donation as they show up to do a CrossFit Murph workout at 8:00 a.m. at All American Fitness located at 11133 Lindbergh Business Court.