Fort Leonard Wood soldier’s body pulled from Gasconade River

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Search crews have found the body of a Fort Leonard Wood soldier who was reported missing over the weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison, of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening. Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News