JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted an active duty Army staff sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood last week for alleged sex crimes involving children.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said Robert Walkup of St. Robert faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving child pornography.

Walkup, 38, is accused of using a minor, identified only as Jane Doe 1 in court documents, to produce child porn from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021. The indictment further alleges Walkup used a second minor, identified as John Doe 1, to produce child porn from May 23 to Dec. 15, 2020.

Walkup is also accused of receiving child porn from May 23, 2020, to May 23, 2021.

A spokesperson for Fort Leonard Wood said the base is exploring “separation options” regarding Walkup, which includes a discharge. The fort administration will have no additional comment until legal proceedings are completed.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.