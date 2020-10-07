Fort Zumwalt North faculty member in hot water over homophobic tweet

O’FALLON, Mo. – Some concerned students and parents are calling a tweet from a faculty member at Fort Zumwalt North High School homophobic.

Superintendent Dr. Bernard Dubray said the opinion of that faculty member is not the opinion of the district.

The tweet has since been deleted but not before screenshots were taken.

In a response to a tweet about gay marriage, a Fort Zumwalt North faculty member tweeted: “Never should have allowed gay marriage to start with. Marriage is between a man and a woman, plain and simple”

Dubray said that was a personal opinion that was put on the faculty member’s twitter account that wasn’t private and that was dead wrong.

The superintendent He said they have heard from both students and parents concerned about the tweet and they responding to each individual.

The principal of the high school met with a few students in person on Tuesday but more meetings are likely to come.

Dubray said everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not all opinions need to be shared on a public platform.

Shortly after the first tweet was sent, the faculty member deleted it and tweeted an apology. That said:

“I made a post earlier that was apparently insensitive to many and hurtful. We all make mistakes and mine was public. I apologize to anyone that was offended. In reading responses i am deeply regretful of hurting anyone’s feelings.”

That faculty member is still an employee of the district. Dubray said the next step is working on rebuilding trust with the students and making sure that their opinions on this matter are heard.

Dubray said he does not expect any upcoming discipline hearings on this matter. The

faculty member’s Twitter account has since been made private.