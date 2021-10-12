Fort Zumwalt School Board passes new modified quarantine policy Tuesday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Fort Zumwalt School Board unanimously voted on a modified quarantine policy Tuesday night.

The policy states that those to wear masks when exposed to COVID positive individuals during a school day. Those who are exposed can attend school long as they are symtom free for 14 days, or seven days if that person gets a negative test after the fifth day of exposure.

Those who are unmasked are not eligible. Those invovled would not be able to attend extracurricular activities.

The policy goes into effect after Friday.