Fort Zumwalt School District under mask mandate for 30 days

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– The Fort Zumwalt School Board voted last night to put a universal mask mandate in place for all students and staff for the next 30 days. The decision came after the school board listened to nearly 2 hours of comments.

The school board voted 4-3 for the mask mandate. They will then review the decision after 30 days.

The school year started with a mask optional policy.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, here are the cases from the last 14 days:

  • School connected cases: 24 students/1 staff
  • Unknown or not school connected cases: 84 students/6 staff
  • Standard quarantine school connected: 124 students/2 staff
  • Standard quarantine unknown or not school connected: 86 students/5 staff
  • Modified quarantine: 6 students/0 staff

At the beginning of the school year, the district had 350 students in quarantine at one point.

