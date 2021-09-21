Fort Zumwalt School District under mask mandate for 30 days

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– The Fort Zumwalt School Board voted last night to put a universal mask mandate in place for all students and staff for the next 30 days. The decision came after the school board listened to nearly 2 hours of comments.

The school board voted 4-3 for the mask mandate. They will then review the decision after 30 days.

The school year started with a mask optional policy.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, here are the cases from the last 14 days:

School connected cases: 24 students/1 staff

Unknown or not school connected cases: 84 students/6 staff

Standard quarantine school connected: 124 students/2 staff

Standard quarantine unknown or not school connected: 86 students/5 staff

Modified quarantine: 6 students/0 staff

At the beginning of the school year, the district had 350 students in quarantine at one point.