Fort Zumwalt School District under mask mandate for 30 days

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– The Fort Zumwalt School Board voted last night to put a universal mask mandate in place for all students and staff for the next 30 days. The decision came after the school board listened to nearly 2 hours of comments.
The school board voted 4-3 for the mask mandate. They will then review the decision after 30 days.
The school year started with a mask optional policy.
According to the district’s COVID dashboard, here are the cases from the last 14 days:
- School connected cases: 24 students/1 staff
- Unknown or not school connected cases: 84 students/6 staff
- Standard quarantine school connected: 124 students/2 staff
- Standard quarantine unknown or not school connected: 86 students/5 staff
- Modified quarantine: 6 students/0 staff
At the beginning of the school year, the district had 350 students in quarantine at one point.