Fort Zumwalt South honors fallen Marine with $32,000 for memorial fund

ST. LOUIS– Friday night’s football game against Francis Howell North High School at Fort Zumwalt South High School honored the life of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

A Marine Corps honor guard was at the game to present colors before the game, and the first 1,000 fans received small American flags.

Schmitz died after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan in August. Schmitz was a 2019 Ft. Zumwalt South graduate.

Before Friday night’s football game, an Air-Evac helicopter delivered the game ball to the Schmitz family.

Mark Schmitz, was brought to tears, after being handed the game ball in honor of his son.

Fort Zumwalt South’s class of 2022 dedicated its upcoming senior class t-shirt project to honor the life of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

Firefighters displayed an American Flag as a backdrop near an end zone.

“We thought it was going to be a small fundraiser, but it turned into something much bigger,” FZS Activities Coordinator Ryan Rapp said. “This says a lot about the kids at our school, our senior officers, they took this on themselves with our senior sponsors and they sold over 4,500 t-shirts.”

The shirt sales raised approximately $32,000. A check was given to Schmitz’s father at the Friday night football game for the Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund.