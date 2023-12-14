ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One of the nation’s largest food distributors, also a Fortune 100 company, broke ground Wednesday on a new facility in north St. Louis County.

Performance Food Group, Inc. will expand its footprint in the St. Louis metro with a $120 million facility.

Leaders at Great St. Louis Inc. say the project will add around 100 new jobs to the St. Louis region while helping Performance Food Group, Inc. grow its operations locally and in the Midwest region.

“Performance Foodservice Middendorf is proud of our 60-plus-year history in the St. Louis area and our reputation as a premier distributor of food, food service supplies, and custom meats to our more than 1,500 local customers,” said Greg Gruber, President of Performance Food Service via a news release. “We look forward to moving to our new facility, which will allow us to add to our associate base and enable us to better serve our growing customer base,”

A 350,000-square-foot regional distribution facility is in the works in the City of Ferguson. The company’s plan is to relocate operations from its existing site on North Broadway in the City of St. Louis, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“This investment in St. Louis by Performance Food Group speaks to their confidence in our strong workforce, reliable infrastructure, and growing distribution sector,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “This new facility and these new jobs are another example of how the St. Louis metro is a place in which global companies want to invest. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with PFG and helping them grow here in St. Louis.”

Performance Food Group consists of more than 150 distribution centers across the United States, which serve more than 300,000 locations, according to its website.