WEBSTER GROVES, Mo.– There are about 40 goats living in Webster Groves and you may have seen them driving through town.

They are helping clear out invasive honeysuckle and other unwanted plants. It is near the Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary on West Kirkham and North Elm.

The animals were rented out from Goats on the Go for a trial basis.

The company sends the animals to clean up an area that would be hard for humans to do on their own. It is also a more environmentally friendly method.