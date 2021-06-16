Four Chihuahuas found, picked up by animal control in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Animal Control reported four more Chihuahuas being picked up since Friday, June 11.

Chihuahuas have been found across Southwest Missouri in different places including Branson, Branson West, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale.

Lieutenant E.J. Jones with the Branson Police Department believes someone has dumped these dogs. The Department has opened an investigation and is asking for the community’s help to find the culprit.

If you see a Chihuahua roaming around in Taney County, call the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.