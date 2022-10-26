Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind

JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties.

Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte counties are now online.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

The program has been expanded to include information related to the American Rescue Plan.

The Checkbook is part of Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at both the state and local levels.

“Over the past four years, I have worked to improve transparency at all levels of government because I believe transparency leads to better government,” Fitzpatrick said in a prepared statement. “There is no question that with unprecedented spending levels across government, knowing how those dollars are being spent will help build and restore trust in government.”

Both the Show-Me Checkbook and the Local Government Checkbook make spending data available to Missouri taxpayers in an interactive and searchable portal.

Spending data from 33 local governments, Buchanan County, Butler County, Callaway County, Cape Girardeau County, Carter County, Cass County, Clark County, Clay County, Cole County, Cooper County, Dallas County, Franklin County, Greene County, Hickory County, Howard County, Jackson County, Jasper County, Lawrence County, Lincoln County, Marion County, Miller County, Moniteau County, Montgomery County, Morgan County, Newton County, Platte County, Randolph County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, Vernon County, Webster County, Worth County, and the City of St. Louis can be searched.

Additional county expenditure data will be added as it becomes available.