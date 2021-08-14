Four detainees transported to hospital after attack at St. Louis Justice Center

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, about one dozen detainees beat and kicked four detainees at the St. Louis Justice Center.

The incident happened during recreation time in a secure area on the fourth floor, according to a press release from the St. Louis Mayor’s Office.

“Corrections officers extracted the targets of the attacks from the unit and de-scaled the situation using OC spray,” the press release states.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The detainees who made the attack will be transported to St. Louis Justice Center annex.

“This brings the CJC annex’s current population to approximately 80 with more to be transferred to expedite upgrades at the CJC,” according to the press release.

Upgrades to the St. Louis Justice Center will include upgraded doors, locks, and locking systems up to standard.

“The city is committed to remaining transparent around the status of the CJC, and to advocate for a fair and speedy trial for pretrial detainees as well as restorative justice to reduce recidivism among returning citizens who have served their time,” the press release states.