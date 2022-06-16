KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four dozen state lawmakers are urging Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to not support a proposed “red flag” law at the federal level.

The letter comes after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including retiring Blunt and nine other Republicans, announced a bipartisan gun deal earlier this week.

Among other things, the agreement would offer money to states to enact and put in place “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent.

Republican State Rep. Tony Lovasco from St. Charles County sent a letter Blunt, asking him to not support the proposed legislation that was made public Sunday.

“I’m against red flag laws, but I’m not against that we need to check into the mental health thing of denying people guns or whatever,” Republican State House Rep Jim Kalberloh from St. Clair County said Thursday.

“An ex-employee or an ex-spouse can just say something that may not be true, and then your guns can get confiscated, so I think there’s needs to be some fine turning on that, on the red flag laws.”

Kalberloh signed Lovasco’s letter to Blunt, but incoming Republican House Speaker Dean Plocher from St. Louis County did not.

“I’m certainly respectful and will be protecting our Second Amendment rights in the state of Missouri. The Missouri House will not let our Second Amendment rights be impeded upon,” Plocher said Thursday.

Plocher said the red flag law debate is more of a federal issue right now, even though some state lawmakers have signed off on the letter written to Blunt.

“Roy Blunt serves, and he’s served in a great capacity as our federal senator,” he continued. “I know that sometimes a lot of politics is a little reactionary, and I look to this as a reactionary thing. Maybe this is a little precursor to what could come, but we’re going to work on and see what the federal government does produce and see how that affects Missouri.”

Blunt’s office did not comment on the letter Thursday.