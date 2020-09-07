Four families displaced following house fire in Benton Park West

ST. LOUIS – Four families were displaced and a St. Louis firefighter injured after a fire at a four-family flat in south city.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the fire began on the first floor and quickly spread to the second floor and another adjoining multi-family flat. And while 20 people are left looking for new homes, the families say they’re lucky everyone made it out safe.

The two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Oregon, located in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived, heavy flames and thick black smoke was coming from the structure.

A tenant in one of the flats said the smoke alarms all went off, leading to everyone making it out alive. None of the residents were injured.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.