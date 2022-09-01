ST. LOUIS – Four teachers from the St. Louis area are in the running for the 2023 “Missouri Teacher of the Year” award.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced seven educators as finalists of the annual award. The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of teachers working to provide a high-quality education to their students.

This year’s finalists

Christina Andrade Melly, Ritenour: English Language Arts, Ritenour High School.

Dr. Allison Fleetwood, Nixa Public Schools: Theatre, Nixa High School.

Catrina Jones, Ferguson-Florissant School District: English Language Arts, Johnson Wabash 6th Grade Center.

Kristina Kohl, Lindbergh: English Language Arts, Truman Middle School.

Matthew Pierce Matheney V, Miller R-II: Mathematics, Miller High School.

Katherine Meyers, Kirkwood School District: English, Kirkwood High School.

Lindsey Watson, Blue Springs School District: Grade 4, Sunny Pointe Elementary.

Jones. Kohl, Melly and Meyers all teach in St. Louis area schools.

A committee of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will interview each Missouri Teacher of the Year candidate on Sept. 9 before choosing one for the ultimate honor.

The winner, finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on Oct. 17. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

James Young, a Musical Theatre teacher from Johnson Wabash Sixth Grade Center (Ferguson-Florissant R-II), captured Missouri Teacher of the Year honors last year.