Four juveniles arrested in historic Black church vandalism in Missouri

HOLT’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Callaway County authorities say four juveniles have been arrested in the vandalism of a historic Black church in Holts Summit.

Sheriff Clay Chism said Thursday the suspects, ages 14 to 16, are being held at a juvenile center in Columbia on felony charges of property damage and burglary.

The Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church was vandalized last week.

Chism said evidence currently does not support a hate crime charge but the investigation is continuing. He also said more charges might be filed.

Mt. Vernon was established by slaves in the early 1800s and later rebuilt in 1869.

