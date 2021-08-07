Four men steal car at gunpoint in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man reported being forced out of his vehicle while at a stop sign in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old man was driving a 2004 Buick Century around 2:40 a.m. near the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when he stopped at a stop sign. Four men wearing black clothing and black ski masks approached the vehicle, according to police.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as being 15-18 years old, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

