BOONVILLE, Mo. – The Anheuser-Busch family welcomed four baby Clydesdales; the colts will play a special part in a new Budweiser football tradition this Sunday.

Excited fans, beer, and, of course, watching the Kansas City Chiefs —there’s nothing more synonymous with Super Bowl Sunday than the majestic four-legged friends in our backyard.

“When you think about some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, it goes back to the Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, manager of Warm Springs Ranch.

In the last few weeks, four new additions to the Anheuser-Busch team were born at Warm Springs Ranch. Baby boy Clydesdales, Razor, Stinger, Baron, and Sergeant. Each one was named with the first letter of their mom’s name.

“All boys, all perfect color, the future looks bright for the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Trout said.

The 150-pound colts were born at the end of January, making them the first of the new year.

Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking, which is great for the boys in this latest batch because they’re the ones that are going to be trained and hopefully make it to the big leagues.

“In five years, these guys are going to be joining the ranks and literally are going to become a part of history, and they’ll take their place on the hitch,” Trout said.

The hitch, seen at games like opening day and Super Bowl commercials, is to help celebrate this year. The baby Clydesdales will be the starting lineup for the first-ever “Football and Foals” watch party.

“You’re going to have an amazing atmosphere, and you’re going to be the first ones to get a sneak peek of the foals this year,” Trout said.

A $100 ticket will get you one-on-one photo time in between the game, but two appetizers, dinner, and, two 16-ounce Budweiser beers.

“I got 11 more to go, so this is just the beginning, but what a way to start,” Trout said.

Tickets are available online at warmspringsranch.com.