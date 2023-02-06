BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday.

The ranch is hosting its first Football and Foals party on February 12. Guests will be able to watch the big game on four large televisions on the property. They will also be the first to meet the new foals. More information can be found here.

When born, the foals are around three feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds. They will grow to be about six feet tall and 2,000 pounds.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are a team of draft horses to advertise for the Anheuser-Busch brewing company. They have been used in many of Budweiser’s commercials and advertisements, and are often depicted pulling a beer wagon. The Budweiser Clydesdales have become a cultural icon and symbol of Americana, and are widely recognized throughout the world.

Warm Springs Ranch is a breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales, located in Boonville, Missouri. It was established in 2008 and serves as the primary source for the Clydesdales used in Budweiser’s advertisements and promotional events. The ranch spans over 800 acres and is home to a herd of over 70 Clydesdales. Visitors can take a tour of the ranch and learn about the history of the Budweiser Clydesdales and the breeding and training program. Warm Springs Ranch has become a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world who are interested in the history and culture of the Clydesdales and the Budweiser brand.