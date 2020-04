ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Department of Health is reporting four additional deaths associated with the COVID-19 virus.

The new deaths are a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s.

As for Friday afternoon, the city has recorded 594 positive cases and 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.